SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON – A recent altercation at a local shelter in Sioux Lookout has resulted in a series of charges against a 20-year-old individual.
The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the incident, which involved an assault on a staff member as well as attempted property damage.
The incident occurred on December 8, 2023, shortly after 2:30 p.m. at a shelter located on Fair Street.
According to the OPP, Lauren Gray of Sioux Lookout assaulted a staff member and attempted to damage the property of the business.
During the arrest, Gray reportedly became combative with the responding officers. After de-escalation efforts proved unsuccessful, officers deployed a conductive energy weapon to safely control the situation and ensure public safety.
Lauren Gray faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code, including:
- Assault
- Assaulting a Peace Officer
- Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Resisting a Peace Officer
- Mischief – Destroys or Damages Property
- Failure to Comply with a Probation Order
Gray is currently being held in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on December 13, 2023.