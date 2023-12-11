THUNDER BAY – NEWS – An incident which occurred just before 6:00 p.m. on December 9, 2023, at the Northwood Park Plaza on Edward Street has resulted in serious injuries to two children and charges against Dawson Duncan.

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a hit-and-run, where two children and a parked car were struck by a single vehicle at the Northwood Park Plaza shopping centre.

Emergency responders, including members of the TBPS, Superior North EMS, and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, were promptly dispatched to the scene.

First Responders attended to the injured children, aged 8 and 10, who were subsequently transported by ambulance to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Both children suffered serious injuries. There is no update on their condition at this time.

Following their investigation, TBPS officers located the suspect vehicle at a nearby address.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Dawson Duncan, was arrested in connection with the collision.

Duncan faces multiple charges, including:

Two counts of Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm

Two counts of Impaired Operation causing bodily harm

Failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm

Operation While Blood Alcohol Concentration is Over 80

Failure to comply with a release order

Duncan was remanded into custody at the Thunder Bay District Jail following his arrest.

In a notable act of bravery, a family member who was with the children at the time of the incident reacted quickly, nearly moving the children out of harm’s way. This quick-thinking action likely prevented the situation from becoming more tragic.