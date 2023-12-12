Safety First: Swift Response to Threats at Local High School

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – St. Patrick High School in Thunder Bay, Ontario, will reopen on Wednesday following a series of closures due to threats. This latest closure occurred on Tuesday, marking a concerning pattern of disruptions at the school. This is the second day in a row that a threat has resulted in the school being closed.

Immediate Response to New Threat

On Tuesday morning, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board announced another threat had been received at St. Patrick High School.

In a prompt response, students arriving in the morning were sent to an evacuation site, and buses were arranged to transport students home.

Parents and guardians were also notified to pick up their children, with the school advising them to contact students who have mobile devices.

Police Conduct Thorough Investigation

Following the threat, Thunder Bay Police conducted a comprehensive walkthrough of the school. After a thorough inspection, the TBPS deemed the school safe to reopen for classes on Wednesday.

A Pattern of Disruptions at Local Catholic High Schools

Tuesday’s closure marks not only the second consecutive day of disruption but also the fourth time in the past month that St. Patrick High School has had to close due to similar threats. This pattern of threats extends beyond St. Patrick High School, affecting other Catholic schools in Thunder Bay and across northern Ontario.

Board’s Commitment to Safety

“We are disheartened with these continual threats, but the safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” stated the school board in a release. The repeated closures underline the board’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students and staff.

As the school prepares to reopen, the board and local authorities continue to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant in response to any threats.