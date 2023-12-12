Quick Police Response Leads to Arrests Despite Unusual Turn of Events

WETASKIWIN, ALBERTA, NETNEWSLEDGER – In a twist of fate straight out of a comedy, two armed robbers were foiled in their getaway attempt after a McDonald’s robbery in Wetaskiwin, Alberta, when they lost the keys to their stolen car in the snow.

The Midnight McDonald’s Heist

On December 9, 2023, just before midnight, a tense situation unfolded at the Wetaskiwin McDonald’s. Two suspects, armed with knives, demanded McDonald’s staff get on their hands and knees during the robbery. A quick-thinking customer at the drive-through was informed of the situation and immediately called 911.

Swift Police Action and a Comedic Twist

Responding rapidly to the 911 call, Wetaskiwin RCMP, along with Police Dog Services, tracked down the suspects. Within 15 minutes, one suspect was apprehended, and shortly after, the second was found in the stolen vehicle, ironically just a block away from the crime scene.

Cst. Cory Shultz of the Wetaskiwin RCMP stated, “We are thankful McDonald’s staff were not harmed, and the customer quickly called 911 to get help.” He added, “Our team’s effective response led to the quick apprehension of the suspects. However, we were admittedly aided by the suspects’ misfortune of losing the car’s key fob in the snow, leaving them unable to start their stolen getaway car.”

The Suspects and Charges

The suspects, identified as Steven Prosser, 20, and Matteo Kulusic, 22, both from Edmonton, are facing multiple charges. These include Robbery with an Offensive Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Disguise with Intent. Prosser also faces charges for Failing to Comply with Probation, while Kulusic has been charged with possession of stolen property.

Prosser is currently remanded in custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for December 12, 2023, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Wetaskiwin. Kulusic, meanwhile, has been granted bail, with his court date set for January 11, 2024, at the same venue.

Conclusion

This incident, while dangerous and serious, highlights an unusual turn of events that led to the swift arrest of the culprits. The Wetaskiwin RCMP’s quick response and a stroke of luck played a key role in ensuring the safety of the public and the apprehension of the suspects.