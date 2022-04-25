THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police quickly identified and located a male suspect connected to a Sunday evening armed robbery.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to Barb’s Laundromat at 1200 Victoria Avenue East just before 5 pm on Sunday, April 24 following reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

When police arrived, they learned a male suspect had entered the business while wearing a hood and a mask. The suspect approached the store clerk while armed with a knife and made demands for cash.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

An accused was quickly identified by investigating officers and located just before 5:30 p.m. that same evening at a residential address in the 200 block of Norah Street.

DUCHARME was arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Aaron Michael Edward DUCHARME, 33, is charged with:

• Disguise with Intent

• Robbery with Offensive Weapon x 2

DUCHARME appeared in bail court on Monday, April 25 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.