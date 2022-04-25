COMNEE – NEWS – Comnee Mayor Kevin Holland says, “The significant rainfall that we received over the weekend combined with the heavy snow load still on the ground blocking the drainage corridors throughout the Township, resulted in considerable flooding damage to our roads.

I spent Sunday working with the Roads crew and assessing the damage.

The amount of repairs required and the cost associated with the repairs will stress Township resources. As a result, as of 9:00 a.m. April 25, 2022, I have declared a state of emergency in the Township of Conmee.

“I have been in contact with the Minister of Rural Affairs, Lisa Thompson and we have filed our declaration with the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.

“I ask residents and those traveling on our roads to slow down and exercise extreme caution. The roads department are attending to the major areas of concern and will do all that they can to make temporary fixes in the area’s that are impassable. It will take considerable time to repair all the damage. The water is still flowing and until it subsides repairs will be difficult to make. The weather forecast calls for cooler temperatures which will cause additional challenges. The township is reaching out to contractors in the area to assist with the repairs as soon as it is possible”.