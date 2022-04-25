DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden OPP have charged Adam PETERSON of Fredericton NB with multiple charges after he failed to stop for police.

OPP report that on Sunday, April 24th, 2022 officers were notified of a vehicle that had failed to pay for fuel in Thunder Bay and was travelling west bound on Highway 17.

Officers located the vehicle on Highway 17 in Southworth Township (east of Dryden) and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle collided with a police vehicle, accelerated and fled the scene.

At approximately 11:30 am CDT, OPP officers located the vehicle and driver on a side road off Highway 17. The driver had climbed a tree and after brief negotiations, the driver returned to the ground on their own and was placed under arrest.

As a result of the investigation; Adam PETERSON, 37 years of age of Fredericton, NB has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Dangerous Operation – Criminal Code 320.13(1)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

Flight from Peace Officer – Criminal Code 320.17

Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose – Criminal Code 88

Resist Peace Officer – Criminal Code 129(1)

Fail to Remain – Highway Traffic Act 200(1)(a)

Adam PETERSON has been held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 27, 2022.

Also supporting the investigation were officers from the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine (K-9) as well at Northwest EMS, Wabigoon Volunteer Fire Department and Kenora Fire Department.