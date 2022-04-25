THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have made two more arrests in what continues to be a seemingly never ending battle against Southern Ontario drug traffickers in the city.

Police report that while searching for an armed robbery suspect, officer located and arrested two Greater Toronto Area suspects believed to be in Thunder Bay for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Police officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the 200 block area of Norah Street just before 5 pm on Sunday, April 24. It was believed an accused connected to a recent armed robbery was at a residential address in this area.

Officers received information that the accused had entered a specific home.

When police arrived, they attended the residence in question and located a male suspect connected to the armed robbery.

While in the area, police located two suspects who, as a result of an investigation, were found to be connected to drug trafficking activity.

A quantity of suspected crack cocaine and cash believed to have been obtained through drug trafficking was located and seized.

The two suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Victoria Catherine FULLER, 20, of Pickering, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

A 17-year-old male from Maxwell, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Both appeared in bail court on Monday, April 25th and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.