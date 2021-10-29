Thunder Bay – NEWS – Jaiden GINN faces charges laid by the OPP after an armed robbery on October 22, 2021.

The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at a business on Highway 588 in Lybster Township on Friday the 22nd of October 2021.

As a result of the robbery, the Ontario Provincial Police Front Line Members, the Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the Regional Operational Analyst (ROA), the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Northwest Region Crime Unit commenced an investigation.

On the 26th of October 2021, the Thunder Bay Police Service contacted the Thunder Bay OPP and advised that they had a male in custody for an unrelated incident, and was believed to be involved with the robbery that occurred in Lybster Township.

As a result of the investigation Jaiden GINN 26 years old is charged with;

· Careless use of firearm

· Unauthorized use of firearm

· Fail to comply with release order x 3

· Pointing a firearm

· Robbery using firearm

· Possession of property obtained by crime

Jaiden GINN is being held in custody to answer to his charges and is scheduled to appear in court on the 29th of October 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact their nearest police authority or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip on line at www.tbdcs.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.