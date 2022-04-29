THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay woman who robbed a department store with bear spray was quickly located and arrested by responding Police officers Thursday.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to Intercity Shopping Centre just after noon on Thursday, April 28 following reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Police learned a female accused had entered the Marshalls store and attempted to steal merchandise. When staff asked the accused to drop the merchandise, they were threatened with bear spray.

The accused fled on foot.

Police located a suspect almost immediately after arriving at the shopping centre. Further investigation confirmed the female suspect they located was in possession of stolen store merchandise, and a can of bear spray.

She was arrested without further incident.

Dawna Marie LOON, 39, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Robbery with a Weapon, and Theft Under $5,000.

Loon appeared in bail court on Friday, April 29 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.