THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Watch for the Lakehead Region including: City of Thunder Bay, Municipalities of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah and the Townships of O’Connor, Conmee, Gillies and Dorion.

The Township of Conmee remains in a Declared State of Emergency due to excessive road damage from the last rainfall event.

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority advises that 20 to 40 millimetres of precipitation is forecasted over the next 48 hours.

There is also the potential for thunderstorms producing an additional 5 to 10 millimetres of precipitation. Runoff from the considerable remaining snowpack is expected, especially in rural areas.

Localized thunderstorms may also occur which could result in higher amounts in some areas.

Area watercourses which are at or near bank full conditions after last weekends rain event are anticipated to rise in response to any rainfall and snow melt. Ponding is also expected in low lying areas.

The public is advised to pay attention to local forecasts, and exercise caution in and around area waterways. High flows and unstable slippery banks could be dangerous. Parents and caregivers are advised to keep children away from all waterways and discuss the hazards of cold fast flowing water. Additionally, never drive through a flooded road or on any closed roads.

A Flood Watch is issued when the assessed conditions indicate that the potential flooding exists. Authority Staff will continue to monitor conditions as part of its flood forecasting and warning program. Additional messages will only be sent out if warranted. This alert will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Monday May 2, 2022 unless updated earlier.