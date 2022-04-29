KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Rainfall Warning for Kenora district.

A low pressure system developing over Colorado is expected to bring significant rainfall amounts to portions of northwestern Ontario beginning tonight. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible by the time rain tapers to showers Sunday morning.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Significant rainfall expected tonight through Saturday night.

The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.