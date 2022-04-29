Thunder Bay Special Weather Statement in Effect

By
NNL Weather Update
-
202
Weather Advisory - Rain

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It had to happen. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Thunder Bay and Superior West.

Special weather statement in effect for:

  • City of Thunder Bay
  • Kakabeka Falls
Colorado Low on April 29 2022
Colorado Low tracking northward

Significant rainfall expected this weekend due to a low pressure system developing over Colorado is expected to bring significant rainfall amounts to portions of northwestern Ontario beginning Saturday.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible by the time rain tapers to showers on Sunday.

Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR