THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It had to happen. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Thunder Bay and Superior West.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Kakabeka Falls

Significant rainfall expected this weekend due to a low pressure system developing over Colorado is expected to bring significant rainfall amounts to portions of northwestern Ontario beginning Saturday.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible by the time rain tapers to showers on Sunday.

Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.