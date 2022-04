OTTAWA – POLITICS – The deadline to be certified on the ballot in the race to become the next Leader of the federal Conservative party is 5:00 PM EDT today.

As of 12:00 noon there are six confirmed candidates. Pierre Poliievre, Jean Charest, Patrick Brown, Scott Aitchison, Leslyn Lewis, and Roman Baber.

There are 11 candidates on the Conservative party Website listed as candidates.