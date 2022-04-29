WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Winnipeg Police Service previously released information about a historical sexual investigation involving a physical education teacher who coached football at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate, respectively, for approximately two decades.

On April 12, 2022, Kelsey Albert Dana MCKAY, 51, was charged with fourteen exploitation and sexual assault-related offences against five former students he coached at these schools. The survivors, now adults, were teenagers when the offences occurred.

While the investigation continued, three additional adult survivors contacted the Sex Crimes Unit.

They reported similar sexual exploitation and abuse incidents while MCKAY coached them at Churchill High School in the 2000s.

On April 27, 2022, MCKAY was charged with an additional eight new offences:

Sexual Assault x 3

Sexual Exploitation x 3

Luring x 2

MCKAY was released by Crown consent with conditions (as mandated by the Criminal Code).

The Sex Crimes Unit continues with this investigation. Anyone wishing to speak to investigators is asked to call 204-986-6245. Other supportive resources include WPS Victim Services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.