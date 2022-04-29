WINNIPEG – WEATHER – A Colorado Low continues to track toward Southern and Eastern Manitoba this morning.

The low pressure system has resulted in weather alerts and warnings for Manitoba. As of 11:30 am on Friday, April 28th, there are no alerts or warnings for Western or Northern Ontario. That is likely to change as the system continues tracking north.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Falcon Lake and West Hawk Lake

L.G. of Pinawa incl. Seven Sisters Falls

Pointe du Bois

R.M. of Lac Du Bonnet

R.M. of Reynolds incl. Ste. Rita Hadashville and Rennie

R.M. of Whitemouth incl. Elma

Shoal Lake Reserves

Rain, at times heavy, is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall. This could mean localized flooding.

EC says that another 20-50 mm of rain will begin tonight as this third major low pressure system in as many weeks impacts southern Manitoba.

Rain will lift northwards into the province tonight, bringing 20 to 50 mm of rain over the following 24-36 hours. Like the previous storm, embedded thunderstorms are also possible near the international border and could bring higher rainfall rates to the region.