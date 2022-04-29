THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – There has been another fatality due to COVID-19 in the district. The death toll from the virus is now at 88 people.

There are another 133 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus reported today by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit. This means there are now 256 active cases.

19 patients have been admitted to hospital with the virus. Four of those patients are in the intensive care units of hospital.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported COVID-19 outbreaks at a number of Seniors Residences and at the St. Joesph’s Hospital as well as at the managed alcohol program at Kwae Kii Win Centre at Shelter House.

COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Hogarth Riverview Manor – Rose (6N) Resident Home Area

COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Pioneer Ridge – Plaza 4

COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at St. Joseph’s Hospital – 4 North

COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at St. Joseph’s Hospital – 5 South

While many people are treating the current status of COVID-19 apparently lightly, there have been a number of fatalities from the virus in recent weeks and months. The virus is still in the district, and the testing results are not all of the cases, as the TBDHU has explained. The results of home PCR tests are not included in the reports.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19: