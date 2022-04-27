THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group report a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Thunder Bay.

The outbreak is restricted to 4 North in the Palliative and Hospice Care Program.

TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the hospital.