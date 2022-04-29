Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are weather warnings and weather advisories out across southern and northern Manitoba this morning as a Colorado Low continues to impact the region. The weather system appears to be headed more northward into the weekend.

Environment Canada says that rain will lift northwards into Manitoba tonight, bringing 20 to 50 mm of rain over the following 24-36 hours.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies and some light drizzle in Thunder Bay this morning. There is, according to the weather service, a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle or light snow changing to a 40 per cent chance of drizzle near noon.

Winds will becoming east at 20 km/h this afternoon. High for Friday of plus 5. Wind chill -6 this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with winds from the east at 20 km/h. Low overnight of +1.

Fort Frances

It is +2 headed to a high for Friday of +10 in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle are forecast for today. Winds becoming east 20 km/h by late this afternoon.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of drizzle. Wind east 20 km/h. Low overnight of +2.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +3 in Dryden this morning headed to a Friday high of +10. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of light snow changing to a 40 per cent chance of drizzle this morning.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning.

UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Low overnight of +1.

Sachigo Lake

It is +1 headed to a Friday high of +12 in Sachigo Lake. Mainly cloudy skies for the day with light winds at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill is at -3 this morning.

UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of +2. Wind chill -4 overnight.