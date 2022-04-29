OTTAWA – NEWS – The City of Ottawa is preparing for the Rolling Thunder gathering in the city this weekend.

The Ottawa Police Service, with the support of the City of Ottawa, has created a motor vehicle exclusion zone in the downtown area.

This zone and other measures came into effect Thursday April 28 at 8 pm are intended to maintain business continuity and ease the flow of traffic while ensuring public safety and security above all.

What does ‘motor vehicle exclusion zone’ mean?