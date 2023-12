(FORT FRANCES, ON) – An individual who was reported missing to police on December 11, 2023, has been located by members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On December 12, 2023, members of the OPP located the 45-year-old individual who was reported missing to police on December 11, 2023, and was last seen on December 7, 2023, in the Fort Frances area.

The Rainy River District OPP would like to thank both the public and our media partners for their assistance in this matter.