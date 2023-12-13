Hold and Secure at St. Patrick High School in Place

James Murray
Image: depositphotos.com

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board reports:

St. Patrick High School will be going back into Hold and Secure as a precaution, as they have received yet another threat. A police presence will be inside the school for the remainder of the day.

St. Patrick  will continue with a regular day dismissal, and after-school activities will resume as per usual.

This is part of what appears an ongoing number of unknown threats to St. Patrick High School.

The Thunder Bay Police are on scene.

James Murray
