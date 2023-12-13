THUNDER BAY – Business – Dan Topatigh, President and CEO of Tbaytel has announced that he is retiring in the fall of 2024. Mr. Topatigh joined Tbaytel’s senior executive team in 2007 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and transitioned to the role of President and CEO in 2013.

During his tenure, Mr. Topatigh led the organization through a period of sustained growth and expansion. He demonstrated a commitment to the deployment of fibre throughout Thunder Bay and surrounding area, expansion of services into regional markets, and the evolution of Tbaytel’s mobility network. He is responsible for the development of strong industry partnerships and building an exceptional culture of cooperation and achievement.

“I am grateful to have led a tremendous team of employees who are dedicated to ensuring that the residents of Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario benefit from exceptional telecommunications services and the many other contributions that Tbaytel provides to our neighbourhood. It is on the strength of our employees that Tbaytel has successfully competed against some of Canada’s largest companies,” said Dan Topatigh.

As a Chartered Professional Accountant, Mr. Topatigh has enjoyed a professional career spanning more than 35 years. In addition to his time at Tbaytel, he worked in public accounting and for international forest product companies. He has also been a national industry leader as an eight-year board member for the Canadian Telecommunications Association. As a lifetime resident of Thunder Bay, Mr. Topatigh significantly contributed to the community through his work on various boards and committees such as the Executive Cabinet of the Our Hearts at Home Campaign for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation and the Audit Committee for Confederation College. He has previously served on the Board of Governors for Confederation College and Thunder Bay Boys and Girls Club.

“Dan is a trusted and well respected leader who has managed Tbaytel’s growth strategy for more than a decade and delivered exceptional results for the organization,” said Scott Potts, Chair of Tbaytel’s Board of Directors. “We wish Dan all the very best in his future and look forward to working with him in the months leading up to his retirement.”

Tbaytel’s Board of Directors is actively engaged in leading the search for Tbaytel’s next CEO. The Board of Directors and the management team are committed to working together to ensure a successful transition in leadership in the next year.