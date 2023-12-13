THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service has successfully apprehended a youth suspect linked to two separate threat incidents targeting St. Patrick High School. The incidents, which occurred on December 12 and 13, 2023, had put the local community on high alert.

Timely Intervention by Thunder Bay Police

Upon receiving reports of the threats on consecutive days, the Thunder Bay Police Service initiated an investigation, leading to the swift identification of the suspect. Collaborative efforts by a School Resource Officer and the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) unit culminated in the arrest of the suspect on Wednesday morning.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

The youth, whose identity remains protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges including two counts each of Mischief and Public Mischief. Notably, the accused is not a student at St. Patrick High School. Following the arrest, the suspect has been released from custody and is scheduled for a future court appearance.

Ongoing Investigations and Community Safety

The Thunder Bay Police Service continues to investigate other recent threat incidents, maintaining vigilance to ensure the safety and security of local educational institutions. The arrest marks a significant step in addressing the series of threats that have recently impacted schools in the area.