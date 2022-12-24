Club specializes in sports betting risk management

Shark Sports Investment Club, which specializes in sports betting risk management, is thrilled to announce it is now offering a $50 monthly service charge for average bettors and direct, one-on-one consultations for clients looking to risk amounts in six and seven figures.

Located on Madison Avenue in midtown New York, Shark Sports Investment Club is a clubhouse for sports bettors and people looking to capitalize off the sports betting market. In addition to its sports betting risk management specialty, Shark Sports Investment Club provides monthly services and individual opportunities for clients to make money. The club has more than a decade of experience.

As evident on CEO James Moultrie’s Instagram account @sharksportsbitch, this clubhouse is lifestyle-based around sports betting, beautiful women, cigars and luxurious living. It’s logo and content are color theme-based with the self-proclaimed and unique teal color – coined “Shark Sports Investment Club blue” by Moultrie.

“We are in the matrix of sports betting and have the poise, discipline and moxie to get the job done at a high level,” says Moultrie.

According to a story in Forbes, New York’s online sports betting market is expected to hit $1 billion in annual revenue. The legalization of sports wagering has spread across the country since 2018, when the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, the Forbes story states.

A story in Forbes from February 2022 notes that last year Americans wagered a record $57.22 billion on sports, up 165 percent from 2020, bringing in an all-time high in revenue of $4.29 billion.

Shark Sports Investment Club can be followed on Instagram at @sharksportsbitch.





