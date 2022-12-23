THUNDER BAY – Dawson Road sees more, it seems, of it’s share of MVC’s.

Thunder Bay Police, utilizing drones and roadway markers, saw local traffic unit officers were able to execute a unique traffic enforcement blitz on Dawson Road on Wednesday, December 21st.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit had placed markers along a stretch of Dawson Road, between Hazelwood Drive and Hunter Lane on Wednesday, December 21st.

Each marker was spaced 60-metres apart.

Utilizing a drone to get a real time bird’s-eye view, officers could spot motorists in commercial vehicles following too closely via the 60-metre markers.

Additional officers were conducting speed enforcement along this same stretch of roadway using LIDARs.

These methods of traffic enforcement are not unheard of, but was a unique way to tackle ongoing traffic issues on a roadway that is known to have ongoing issues involving commercial vehicles.

Some of the results of this blitz include:

• 10 Commercial Motor Vehicle – Follow Too Closely

• Commercial Motor Vehicle with no Valid Operator’s Registration (CVOR)

• Stunt Driving (passenger vehicle travelling 117 km/h in a 70 km/h zone)

• Speeding (Passenger vehicle travelling 109 km/h in a 70 km/h, which is one km/h away from being considered a Stunt Driving offence)

• Commercial Motor Vehicle with Obstructed View

• Numerous speeding tickets

The Thunder Bay Police Service is aware of numerous ongoing concerns about traffic issues along this area of Dawson Road. The Traffic Unit will continue to conduct traffic enforcement in this area, and other known problem areas across the city, in an effort to curb these issues.

TBPS says, “We would like to thank all local motorists who continue to drive safe and sober”.

Headway for commercial motor vehicles

158(2) The driver of a commercial motor vehicle when driving on a highway at a speed exceeding 60 kilometres per hour shall not follow within 60 metres of another motor vehicle, but this shall not be construed to prevent a commercial motor vehicle overtaking and passing another motor vehicle. R.S.O. 1990, c. H.8, s. 158 (2).