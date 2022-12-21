MARTEN FALLS – Weather – Light periods of snow will begin from west to east on Thursday with little accumulation expected. This snowfall will start to intensify Thursday night or Friday morning. Heavy snow is expected to develop Friday morning or Friday afternoon along with strong to damaging wind gusts which could cause near blizzard or blizzard conditions.

A Winter storm watch is in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

Webequie

A major winter storm expected late this week into the holiday weekend.

Hazards: Snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm by Sunday.

Near blizzard or blizzard conditions along with strong to damaging wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h.

Damaging winds developing Friday afternoon and continuing into Sunday. Near blizzard or blizzard conditions developing Friday afternoon and continuing into Sunday.