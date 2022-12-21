The National Football League has announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.

The players from each conference will compete in a series of exciting Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will begin with both new and fan-favorite Skills live on ESPN from 7:00-8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 2nd 2023, and continue on Sunday with Skills and Flag games from 3:00-6:00 PM ET on ESPN and ABC. Visit probowl.com/tickets to buy tickets and watch the NFL’s best players in person.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Stars. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online All-Star voting in 1995.

Thirty teams had at least one player selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster and 18 clubs had multiple players chosen as All-Stars. The PHILADELPHIA EAGLES led all teams with eight Pro Bowl selections while the DALLAS COWBOYS and KANSAS CITY CHIEFS each had seven players chosen. Three additional teams – the BALTIMORE RAVENS (six), MINNESOTA VIKINGS (five) and SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (six) – each placed at least five players on the Pro Bowl roster.

Four of the six quarterbacks selected to the initial roster – Buffalo’s JOSH ALLEN, Cincinnati’s JOE BURROW, Philadelphia’s JALEN HURTS and Kansas City’s PATRICK MAHOMES – are age 27 or younger. Mahomes earned his fifth-consecutive Pro Bowl selection while Minnesota’s KIRK COUSINS was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl. Seattle quarterback GENO SMITH was chosen for his first Pro Bowl in his 10th career season and became the first quarterback since Rich Gannon (1999) to earn his first Pro Bowl selection in Year 10 or later of his career.

San Francisco’s TRENT WILLIAMS was selected to his 10th Pro Bowl, the most among players chosen for the initial roster, becoming the ninth offensive lineman ever with at least 10 career Pro Bowl selections.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman AARON DONALD was selected to his ninth career Pro Bowl and is the only defensive lineman ever to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first nine seasons. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White (13) and Bruce Smith (11) have more Pro Bowl selections among defensive linemen all-time. Miami wide receiver TYREEK HILL was selected to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl and he joins A.J. Green as the only wide receivers to earn Pro Bowl honors in each of their first seven career seasons.

Cincinnati’s JA’MARR CHASE and Dallas’ MICAH PARSONS were named to their second-consecutive Pro Bowl since entering the NFL in 2021 while four other second-year players – Philadelphia’s LANDON DICKERSON, San Francisco’s TALANOA HUFANGA, Kansas City’s CREED HUMPHREY and Denver’s PAT SURTAIN II – each earned their first Pro Bowl selections.

Twenty-five of the players selected to the Pro Bowl today are first-time All-Stars, including rookie cornerbacks SAUCE GARDNER of the New York Jets and TARIQ WOOLEN of the Seattle Seahawks. It marks the second time ever that two rookie cornerbacks made the initial Pro Bowl roster (1982 Pro Bowl – Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and Everson Walls).

2023 PRO BOWL GAMES PLAYERS BY POSITION

(*First-time Pro Bowl selection; Bold/Italic: Starter)

AFC

OFFENSE (21)

QUARTERBACKS (3) TIGHT ENDS (2) Josh Allen, Buffalo Mark Andrews, Baltimore Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Travis Kelce, Kansas City Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City TACKLES (3) WIDE RECEIVERS (4) Terron Armstead, Miami Davante Adams, Las Vegas Orlando Brown, Kansas City Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Laremy Tunsil, Houston Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Tyreek Hill, Miami GUARDS (3) Joel Bitonio, Cleveland RUNNING BACKS (3) Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Nick Chubb, Cleveland * Joe Thuney, Kansas City Derrick Henry, Tennessee Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas CENTERS (2) * Creed Humphrey, Kansas City FULLBACK (1) * Mitch Morse, Buffalo Patrick Ricard, Baltimore



DEFENSE (18)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas C.J. Mosley, N.Y. Jets Myles Garrett, Cleveland * Roquan Smith, Baltimore Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati CORNERBACKS (4) INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) * Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets Chris Jones, Kansas City Xavien Howard, Miami Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore * Quinnen Williams, N.Y. Jets * Pat Surtain II, Denver OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) FREE SAFETY (1) Matthew Judon, New England Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Khalil Mack, L.A. Chargers T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh STRONG SAFETIES (2) Derwin James, L.A. Chargers * Jordan Poyer, Buffalo



SPECIALISTS (5)

PUNTER (1) RETURN SPECIALIST (1) * Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Devin Duvernay, Baltimore PLACEKICKER (1) SPECIAL TEAMER (1) Justin Tucker, Baltimore * Justin Hardee, N.Y. Jets LONG SNAPPER (1) Morgan Cox, Tennessee

2023 PRO BOWL GAMES PLAYERS BY POSITION

(*First-time Pro Bowl selection; Bold/Italic: Starter)

NFC

OFFENSE (21)

QUARTERBACKS (3) TIGHT ENDS (2) Kirk Cousins, Minnesota T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota * Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia George Kittle, San Francisco * Geno Smith, Seattle TACKLES (3) WIDE RECEIVERS (4) Lane Johnson, Philadelphia A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Trent Williams, San Francisco Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay CeeDee Lamb, Dallas * Terry McLaurin, Washington GUARDS (3) * Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia RUNNING BACKS (3) * Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants Zack Martin, Dallas * Tony Pollard, Dallas * Miles Sanders, Philadelphia CENTERS (2) Jason Kelce, Philadelphia FULLBACK (1) Frank Ragnow, Detroit Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco



DEFENSE (18)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) Nick Bosa, San Francisco * Demario Davis, New Orleans Brian Burns, Carolina Fred Warner, San Francisco Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas CORNERBACKS (4) INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Jonathan Allen, Washington Trevon Diggs, Dallas Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams Darius Slay, Philadelphia * Dexter Lawrence, N.Y. Giants * Tariq Woolen, Seattle OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) FREE SAFETY (1) Micah Parsons, Dallas Quandre Diggs, Seattle * Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota STRONG SAFETIES (2) Budda Baker, Arizona * Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco



SPECIALISTS (5)

PUNTER (1) RETURN SPECIALIST (1) Tress Way, Washington * KaVontae Turpin, Dallas PLACEKICKER (1) SPECIAL TEAMER (1) Jason Myers, Seattle * Jeremy Reaves, Washington LONG SNAPPER (1) * Andrew DePaola, Minnesota



2023 PRO BOWL GAMES PLAYERS BY CLUB