Rosters Announced For 2023 Pro Bowl Games Presented By Verizon

By
NNL Sports
-
178
NFL Splash

The National Football League has announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.

The players from each conference will compete in a series of exciting Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will begin with both new and fan-favorite Skills live on ESPN from 7:00-8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 2nd 2023, and continue on Sunday with Skills and Flag games from 3:00-6:00 PM ET on ESPN and ABC. Visit probowl.com/tickets to buy tickets and watch the NFL’s best players in person.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Stars. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online All-Star voting in 1995.

Thirty teams had at least one player selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster and 18 clubs had multiple players chosen as All-Stars. The PHILADELPHIA EAGLES led all teams with eight Pro Bowl selections while the DALLAS COWBOYS and KANSAS CITY CHIEFS each had seven players chosen. Three additional teams – the BALTIMORE RAVENS (six), MINNESOTA VIKINGS (five) and SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (six) – each placed at least five players on the Pro Bowl roster.

Four of the six quarterbacks selected to the initial roster – Buffalo’s JOSH ALLEN, Cincinnati’s JOE BURROW, Philadelphia’s JALEN HURTS and Kansas City’s PATRICK MAHOMES – are age 27 or younger. Mahomes earned his fifth-consecutive Pro Bowl selection while Minnesota’s KIRK COUSINS was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl. Seattle quarterback GENO SMITH was chosen for his first Pro Bowl in his 10th career season and became the first quarterback since Rich Gannon (1999) to earn his first Pro Bowl selection in Year 10 or later of his career.

San Francisco’s TRENT WILLIAMS was selected to his 10th Pro Bowl, the most among players chosen for the initial roster, becoming the ninth offensive lineman ever with at least 10 career Pro Bowl selections.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman AARON DONALD was selected to his ninth career Pro Bowl and is the only defensive lineman ever to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first nine seasons. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White (13) and Bruce Smith (11) have more Pro Bowl selections among defensive linemen all-time. Miami wide receiver TYREEK HILL was selected to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl and he joins A.J. Green as the only wide receivers to earn Pro Bowl honors in each of their first seven career seasons.

Cincinnati’s JA’MARR CHASE and Dallas’ MICAH PARSONS were named to their second-consecutive Pro Bowl since entering the NFL in 2021 while four other second-year players – Philadelphia’s LANDON DICKERSON, San Francisco’s TALANOA HUFANGA, Kansas City’s CREED HUMPHREY and Denver’s PAT SURTAIN II – each earned their first Pro Bowl selections.

Twenty-five of the players selected to the Pro Bowl today are first-time All-Stars, including rookie cornerbacks SAUCE GARDNER of the New York Jets and TARIQ WOOLEN of the Seattle Seahawks. It marks the second time ever that two rookie cornerbacks made the initial Pro Bowl roster (1982 Pro Bowl – Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and Everson Walls).

2023 PRO BOWL GAMES PLAYERS BY POSITION

 (*First-time Pro Bowl selection; Bold/Italic: Starter)

AFC

OFFENSE (21)

  QUARTERBACKS (3)     TIGHT ENDS (2)
  Josh Allen, Buffalo     Mark Andrews, Baltimore
  Joe Burrow, Cincinnati     Travis Kelce, Kansas City
  Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City      
        TACKLES (3)
  WIDE RECEIVERS (4)     Terron Armstead, Miami
  Davante Adams, Las Vegas     Orlando Brown, Kansas City
  Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati     Laremy Tunsil, Houston
  Stefon Diggs, Buffalo      
  Tyreek Hill, Miami     GUARDS (3)
        Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
  RUNNING BACKS (3)     Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
  Nick Chubb, Cleveland   * Joe Thuney, Kansas City
  Derrick Henry, Tennessee      
  Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas     CENTERS (2)
      * Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
  FULLBACK (1)   * Mitch Morse, Buffalo
  Patrick Ricard, Baltimore      


DEFENSE (18)

  DEFENSIVE ENDS (3)     INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2)
  Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas     C.J. Mosley, N.Y. Jets
  Myles Garrett, Cleveland   * Roquan Smith, Baltimore
  Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati      
        CORNERBACKS (4)
  INTERIOR LINEMEN (3)   * Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets
  Chris Jones, Kansas City     Xavien Howard, Miami
  Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee     Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
* Quinnen Williams, N.Y. Jets   * Pat Surtain II, Denver
         
  OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3)     FREE SAFETY (1)
  Matthew Judon, New England     Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
  Khalil Mack, L.A. Chargers      
  T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh     STRONG SAFETIES (2)
        Derwin James, L.A. Chargers
      * Jordan Poyer, Buffalo


SPECIALISTS (5)

  PUNTER (1)     RETURN SPECIALIST (1)
* Tommy Townsend, Kansas City     Devin Duvernay, Baltimore
         
  PLACEKICKER (1)     SPECIAL TEAMER (1)
  Justin Tucker, Baltimore   * Justin Hardee, N.Y. Jets
         
  LONG SNAPPER (1)      
  Morgan Cox, Tennessee      

 

2023 PRO BOWL GAMES PLAYERS BY POSITION

 (*First-time Pro Bowl selection; Bold/Italic: Starter)

NFC

OFFENSE (21)

  QUARTERBACKS (3)   TIGHT ENDS (2)
  Kirk Cousins, Minnesota   T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota
* Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia   George Kittle, San Francisco
* Geno Smith, Seattle    
      TACKLES (3)
  WIDE RECEIVERS (4)   Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
  A.J. Brown, Philadelphia   Trent Williams, San Francisco
  Justin Jefferson, Minnesota   Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
  CeeDee Lamb, Dallas  
* Terry McLaurin, Washington   GUARDS (3)
    * Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia
  RUNNING BACKS (3) * Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
  Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants   Zack Martin, Dallas
* Tony Pollard, Dallas    
* Miles Sanders, Philadelphia   CENTERS (2)
      Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
  FULLBACK (1)   Frank Ragnow, Detroit
  Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco    


DEFENSE (18)

  DEFENSIVE ENDS (3)   INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2)
  Nick Bosa, San Francisco * Demario Davis, New Orleans
  Brian Burns, Carolina   Fred Warner, San Francisco
  Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas    
      CORNERBACKS (4)
  INTERIOR LINEMEN (3)   Jaire Alexander, Green Bay
  Jonathan Allen, Washington   Trevon Diggs, Dallas
  Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams   Darius Slay, Philadelphia
* Dexter Lawrence, N.Y. Giants * Tariq Woolen, Seattle
         
  OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3)     FREE SAFETY (1)
  Micah Parsons, Dallas     Quandre Diggs, Seattle
* Haason Reddick, Philadelphia      
  Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota     STRONG SAFETIES (2)
        Budda Baker, Arizona
      * Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco


SPECIALISTS (5) 

  PUNTER (1)     RETURN SPECIALIST (1)
  Tress Way, Washington   * KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
         
  PLACEKICKER (1)     SPECIAL TEAMER (1)
  Jason Myers, Seattle   * Jeremy Reaves, Washington
         
  LONG SNAPPER (1)      
* Andrew DePaola, Minnesota      


2023 PRO BOWL GAMES PLAYERS BY CLUB

PLAYER POSITION PRO BOWLS  
       
ARIZONA (1)      
Budda Baker Strong Safety 5  
       
ATLANTA (1)      
Chris Lindstrom Guard 1  
       
BALTIMORE (6)      
Mark Andrews Tight End 3  
Devin Duvernay Return Specialist 2  
Marlon Humphrey Cornerback 3  
Patrick Ricard Fullback 4  
Roquan Smith Inside/Middle Linebacker 1  
Justin Tucker Placekicker 6  
       
BUFFALO (4)      
Josh Allen Quarterback 2  
Stefon Diggs Wide Receiver 3  
Mitch Morse Center 1  
Jordan Poyer Strong Safety 1  
       
CAROLINA (1)      
Brian Burns Defensive End 2  
       
CINCINNATI (3)      
Joe Burrow Quarterback 2  
Ja’Marr Chase Wide Receiver 2  
Trey Hendrickson Defensive End 2  
       
CLEVELAND (3)      
Joel Bitonio Guard 5  
Nick Chubb Running Back 4  
Myles Garrett Defensive End 4  
     
DALLAS (7)      
Trevon Diggs Cornerback 2  
CeeDee Lamb Wide Receiver 2  
Demarcus Lawrence Defensive End 3  
Zack Martin Guard 8  
Micah Parsons Outside Linebacker 2  
Tony Pollard Running Back 1  
KaVontae Turpin Return Specialist 1  
     
DENVER (1)      
Pat Surtain II Cornerback 1  
       
DETROIT (1)      
Frank Ragnow Center 2  
     
GREEN BAY (1)      
Jaire Alexander Cornerback 2  
       
HOUSTON (1)      
Laremy Tunsil Tackle 3  
       
INDIANAPOLIS (1)      
Quenton Nelson Guard 5  
     
KANSAS CITY (7)      
Orlando Brown Tackle 4  
Creed Humphrey Center 1  
Chris Jones Interior Lineman 4  
Travis Kelce Tight End 8  
Patrick Mahomes Quarterback 5  
Joe Thuney Guard 1  
Tommy Townsend Punter 1  
       
LAS VEGAS (3)      
Davante Adams Wide Receiver 6  
Maxx Crosby Defensive End 2  
Josh Jacobs Running Back 2  
       
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (2)      
Derwin James Strong Safety 3  
Khalil Mack Outside Linebacker 7  
       
LOS ANGELES RAMS (1)      
Aaron Donald Interior Lineman 9  
       
MIAMI (3)      
Terron Armstead Tackle 4  
Tyreek Hill Wide Receiver 7  
Xavien Howard Cornerback 4  
       
MINNESOTA (5)      
Kirk Cousins Quarterback 4  
Andrew DePaola Long Snapper 1  
T.J. Hockenson Tight End 2  
Justin Jefferson Wide Receiver 3  
Za’Darius Smith Outside Linebacker 3  
       
NEW ENGLAND (1)      
Matthew Judon Outside Linebacker 4  
     
NEW ORLEANS (1)      
Demario Davis Inside/Middle Linebacker 1  
       
NEW YORK GIANTS (4)      
Saquon Barkley Running Back 2  
Dexter Lawrence Interior Lineman 1  
     
NEW YORK JETS (4)      
Sauce Gardner Cornerback 1  
Justin Hardee Special Teamer 1  
C.J. Mosley Inside/Middle Linebacker 5  
Quinnen Williams Interior Lineman 1  
       
PHILADELPHIA (8)      
A.J. Brown Wide Receiver 2  
Landon Dickerson Guard 1  
Jalen Hurts Quarterback 1  
Lane Johnson Tackle 4  
Jason Kelce Center 6  
Haason Reddick Outside Linebacker 1  
Miles Sanders Running Back 1  
Darius Slay Cornerback 5  
       
PITTSBURGH (2)      
Minkah Fitzpatrick Free Safety 3  
T.J. Watt Outside Linebacker 5  
       
SAN FRANCISCO (6)      
Nick Bosa Defensive End 3  
Talanoa Hufanga Strong Safety 1  
Kyle Juszczyk Fullback 7  
George Kittle Tight End 4  
Fred Warner Inside/Middle Linebacker 2  
Trent Williams Tackle 10  
     
SEATTLE (4)      
Quandre Diggs Free Safety 3  
Jason Myers Kicker 2  
Geno Smith Quarterback 1  
Tariq Woolen Cornerback 1  
       
TAMPA BAY (1)      
Tristan Wirfs Tackle 2  
       
TENNESSEE (3)      
Morgan Cox Long Snapper 5  
Derrick Henry Running Back 3  
Jeffery Simmons Interior Lineman 2  
     
WASHINGTON (4)      
Jonathan Allen Interior Lineman 2  
Terry McLaurin Wide Receiver 1  
Jeremy Reaves Special Teamer 1  
Tress Way Punter 2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR