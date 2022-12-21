The National Football League has announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.
The players from each conference will compete in a series of exciting Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will begin with both new and fan-favorite Skills live on ESPN from 7:00-8:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 2nd 2023, and continue on Sunday with Skills and Flag games from 3:00-6:00 PM ET on ESPN and ABC. Visit probowl.com/tickets to buy tickets and watch the NFL’s best players in person.
Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Stars. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online All-Star voting in 1995.
Thirty teams had at least one player selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster and 18 clubs had multiple players chosen as All-Stars. The PHILADELPHIA EAGLES led all teams with eight Pro Bowl selections while the DALLAS COWBOYS and KANSAS CITY CHIEFS each had seven players chosen. Three additional teams – the BALTIMORE RAVENS (six), MINNESOTA VIKINGS (five) and SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (six) – each placed at least five players on the Pro Bowl roster.
Four of the six quarterbacks selected to the initial roster – Buffalo’s JOSH ALLEN, Cincinnati’s JOE BURROW, Philadelphia’s JALEN HURTS and Kansas City’s PATRICK MAHOMES – are age 27 or younger. Mahomes earned his fifth-consecutive Pro Bowl selection while Minnesota’s KIRK COUSINS was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl. Seattle quarterback GENO SMITH was chosen for his first Pro Bowl in his 10th career season and became the first quarterback since Rich Gannon (1999) to earn his first Pro Bowl selection in Year 10 or later of his career.
San Francisco’s TRENT WILLIAMS was selected to his 10th Pro Bowl, the most among players chosen for the initial roster, becoming the ninth offensive lineman ever with at least 10 career Pro Bowl selections.
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman AARON DONALD was selected to his ninth career Pro Bowl and is the only defensive lineman ever to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first nine seasons. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White (13) and Bruce Smith (11) have more Pro Bowl selections among defensive linemen all-time. Miami wide receiver TYREEK HILL was selected to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl and he joins A.J. Green as the only wide receivers to earn Pro Bowl honors in each of their first seven career seasons.
Cincinnati’s JA’MARR CHASE and Dallas’ MICAH PARSONS were named to their second-consecutive Pro Bowl since entering the NFL in 2021 while four other second-year players – Philadelphia’s LANDON DICKERSON, San Francisco’s TALANOA HUFANGA, Kansas City’s CREED HUMPHREY and Denver’s PAT SURTAIN II – each earned their first Pro Bowl selections.
Twenty-five of the players selected to the Pro Bowl today are first-time All-Stars, including rookie cornerbacks SAUCE GARDNER of the New York Jets and TARIQ WOOLEN of the Seattle Seahawks. It marks the second time ever that two rookie cornerbacks made the initial Pro Bowl roster (1982 Pro Bowl – Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and Everson Walls).
2023 PRO BOWL GAMES PLAYERS BY POSITION
(*First-time Pro Bowl selection; Bold/Italic: Starter)
AFC
OFFENSE (21)
|QUARTERBACKS (3)
|TIGHT ENDS (2)
|Josh Allen, Buffalo
|Mark Andrews, Baltimore
|Joe Burrow, Cincinnati
|Travis Kelce, Kansas City
|Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
|TACKLES (3)
|WIDE RECEIVERS (4)
|Terron Armstead, Miami
|Davante Adams, Las Vegas
|Orlando Brown, Kansas City
|Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
|Laremy Tunsil, Houston
|Stefon Diggs, Buffalo
|Tyreek Hill, Miami
|GUARDS (3)
|Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
|RUNNING BACKS (3)
|Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
|Nick Chubb, Cleveland
|*
|Joe Thuney, Kansas City
|Derrick Henry, Tennessee
|Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas
|CENTERS (2)
|*
|Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
|FULLBACK (1)
|*
|Mitch Morse, Buffalo
|Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
DEFENSE (18)
|DEFENSIVE ENDS (3)
|INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2)
|Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
|C.J. Mosley, N.Y. Jets
|Myles Garrett, Cleveland
|*
|Roquan Smith, Baltimore
|Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati
|CORNERBACKS (4)
|INTERIOR LINEMEN (3)
|*
|Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets
|Chris Jones, Kansas City
|Xavien Howard, Miami
|Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
|Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
|*
|Quinnen Williams, N.Y. Jets
|*
|Pat Surtain II, Denver
|OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3)
|FREE SAFETY (1)
|Matthew Judon, New England
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
|Khalil Mack, L.A. Chargers
|T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
|STRONG SAFETIES (2)
|Derwin James, L.A. Chargers
|*
|Jordan Poyer, Buffalo
SPECIALISTS (5)
|PUNTER (1)
|RETURN SPECIALIST (1)
|*
|Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
|Devin Duvernay, Baltimore
|PLACEKICKER (1)
|SPECIAL TEAMER (1)
|Justin Tucker, Baltimore
|*
|Justin Hardee, N.Y. Jets
|LONG SNAPPER (1)
|Morgan Cox, Tennessee
2023 PRO BOWL GAMES PLAYERS BY POSITION
(*First-time Pro Bowl selection; Bold/Italic: Starter)
NFC
OFFENSE (21)
|QUARTERBACKS (3)
|TIGHT ENDS (2)
|Kirk Cousins, Minnesota
|T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota
|*
|Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
|George Kittle, San Francisco
|*
|Geno Smith, Seattle
|TACKLES (3)
|WIDE RECEIVERS (4)
|Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
|A.J. Brown, Philadelphia
|Trent Williams, San Francisco
|Justin Jefferson, Minnesota
|Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
|CeeDee Lamb, Dallas
|*
|Terry McLaurin, Washington
|GUARDS (3)
|*
|Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia
|RUNNING BACKS (3)
|*
|Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
|Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants
|Zack Martin, Dallas
|*
|Tony Pollard, Dallas
|*
|Miles Sanders, Philadelphia
|CENTERS (2)
|Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
|FULLBACK (1)
|Frank Ragnow, Detroit
|Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
DEFENSE (18)
|DEFENSIVE ENDS (3)
|INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2)
|Nick Bosa, San Francisco
|*
|Demario Davis, New Orleans
|Brian Burns, Carolina
|Fred Warner, San Francisco
|Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas
|CORNERBACKS (4)
|INTERIOR LINEMEN (3)
|Jaire Alexander, Green Bay
|Jonathan Allen, Washington
|Trevon Diggs, Dallas
|Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams
|Darius Slay, Philadelphia
|*
|Dexter Lawrence, N.Y. Giants
|*
|Tariq Woolen, Seattle
|OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3)
|FREE SAFETY (1)
|Micah Parsons, Dallas
|Quandre Diggs, Seattle
|*
|Haason Reddick, Philadelphia
|Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota
|STRONG SAFETIES (2)
|Budda Baker, Arizona
|*
|Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco
SPECIALISTS (5)
|PUNTER (1)
|RETURN SPECIALIST (1)
|Tress Way, Washington
|*
|KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
|PLACEKICKER (1)
|SPECIAL TEAMER (1)
|Jason Myers, Seattle
|*
|Jeremy Reaves, Washington
|LONG SNAPPER (1)
|*
|Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
2023 PRO BOWL GAMES PLAYERS BY CLUB
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|PRO BOWLS
|ARIZONA (1)
|Budda Baker
|Strong Safety
|5
|ATLANTA (1)
|Chris Lindstrom
|Guard
|1
|BALTIMORE (6)
|Mark Andrews
|Tight End
|3
|Devin Duvernay
|Return Specialist
|2
|Marlon Humphrey
|Cornerback
|3
|Patrick Ricard
|Fullback
|4
|Roquan Smith
|Inside/Middle Linebacker
|1
|Justin Tucker
|Placekicker
|6
|BUFFALO (4)
|Josh Allen
|Quarterback
|2
|Stefon Diggs
|Wide Receiver
|3
|Mitch Morse
|Center
|1
|Jordan Poyer
|Strong Safety
|1
|CAROLINA (1)
|Brian Burns
|Defensive End
|2
|CINCINNATI (3)
|Joe Burrow
|Quarterback
|2
|Ja’Marr Chase
|Wide Receiver
|2
|Trey Hendrickson
|Defensive End
|2
|CLEVELAND (3)
|Joel Bitonio
|Guard
|5
|Nick Chubb
|Running Back
|4
|Myles Garrett
|Defensive End
|4
|DALLAS (7)
|Trevon Diggs
|Cornerback
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|Wide Receiver
|2
|Demarcus Lawrence
|Defensive End
|3
|Zack Martin
|Guard
|8
|Micah Parsons
|Outside Linebacker
|2
|Tony Pollard
|Running Back
|1
|KaVontae Turpin
|Return Specialist
|1
|DENVER (1)
|Pat Surtain II
|Cornerback
|1
|DETROIT (1)
|Frank Ragnow
|Center
|2
|GREEN BAY (1)
|Jaire Alexander
|Cornerback
|2
|HOUSTON (1)
|Laremy Tunsil
|Tackle
|3
|INDIANAPOLIS (1)
|Quenton Nelson
|Guard
|5
|KANSAS CITY (7)
|Orlando Brown
|Tackle
|4
|Creed Humphrey
|Center
|1
|Chris Jones
|Interior Lineman
|4
|Travis Kelce
|Tight End
|8
|Patrick Mahomes
|Quarterback
|5
|Joe Thuney
|Guard
|1
|Tommy Townsend
|Punter
|1
|LAS VEGAS (3)
|Davante Adams
|Wide Receiver
|6
|Maxx Crosby
|Defensive End
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|Running Back
|2
|LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (2)
|Derwin James
|Strong Safety
|3
|Khalil Mack
|Outside Linebacker
|7
|LOS ANGELES RAMS (1)
|Aaron Donald
|Interior Lineman
|9
|MIAMI (3)
|Terron Armstead
|Tackle
|4
|Tyreek Hill
|Wide Receiver
|7
|Xavien Howard
|Cornerback
|4
|MINNESOTA (5)
|Kirk Cousins
|Quarterback
|4
|Andrew DePaola
|Long Snapper
|1
|T.J. Hockenson
|Tight End
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|Wide Receiver
|3
|Za’Darius Smith
|Outside Linebacker
|3
|NEW ENGLAND (1)
|Matthew Judon
|Outside Linebacker
|4
|NEW ORLEANS (1)
|Demario Davis
|Inside/Middle Linebacker
|1
|NEW YORK GIANTS (4)
|Saquon Barkley
|Running Back
|2
|Dexter Lawrence
|Interior Lineman
|1
|NEW YORK JETS (4)
|Sauce Gardner
|Cornerback
|1
|Justin Hardee
|Special Teamer
|1
|C.J. Mosley
|Inside/Middle Linebacker
|5
|Quinnen Williams
|Interior Lineman
|1
|PHILADELPHIA (8)
|A.J. Brown
|Wide Receiver
|2
|Landon Dickerson
|Guard
|1
|Jalen Hurts
|Quarterback
|1
|Lane Johnson
|Tackle
|4
|Jason Kelce
|Center
|6
|Haason Reddick
|Outside Linebacker
|1
|Miles Sanders
|Running Back
|1
|Darius Slay
|Cornerback
|5
|PITTSBURGH (2)
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Free Safety
|3
|T.J. Watt
|Outside Linebacker
|5
|SAN FRANCISCO (6)
|Nick Bosa
|Defensive End
|3
|Talanoa Hufanga
|Strong Safety
|1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|Fullback
|7
|George Kittle
|Tight End
|4
|Fred Warner
|Inside/Middle Linebacker
|2
|Trent Williams
|Tackle
|10
|SEATTLE (4)
|Quandre Diggs
|Free Safety
|3
|Jason Myers
|Kicker
|2
|Geno Smith
|Quarterback
|1
|Tariq Woolen
|Cornerback
|1
|TAMPA BAY (1)
|Tristan Wirfs
|Tackle
|2
|TENNESSEE (3)
|Morgan Cox
|Long Snapper
|5
|Derrick Henry
|Running Back
|3
|Jeffery Simmons
|Interior Lineman
|2
|WASHINGTON (4)
|Jonathan Allen
|Interior Lineman
|2
|Terry McLaurin
|Wide Receiver
|1
|Jeremy Reaves
|Special Teamer
|1
|Tress Way
|Punter
|2