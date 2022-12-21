TORONTO – The first two of 50 Embraer E195-E2 ordered by Porter Airlines have been delivered in a ceremony at Embraer’s headquarters in Brazil. Porter’s new E195-E2 fleet will launch the airline’s new elevated economy experience that aims to challenge the economy offering of every North American airline, with a new level of generosity and thoughtful service not seen in contemporary economy air travel.

In the run up to the new year, Embraer will deliver a further three aircraft to Porter.

Porter, the North American launch customer for Embraer’s E195-E2, is opening up operations throughout North America, including to the west coast, southern U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. The aircraft will initially be deployed from Toronto Pearson International Airport, with Halifax, Montreal and Ottawa also seeing new services with the E195-E2. Porter has chosen to configure the 146-seat aircraft in a comfortable 132-seat all-economy configuration, with a variety of seat pitches on offer for their guests: 36, 34, and 30 inches.

“The official delivery of these aircraft is the beginning of a new era for Porter,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. “The E195-E2 enables us to reach across the continent, beyond our Eastern Canada roots, while introducing a level of service for economy air travellers that no other North American airline provides. It’s an enhanced experience that builds on our reputation for providing an elevated level of service to every passenger at reasonable prices in a single class of service. The first planes are ready to fly to Canada later this month before going into regular service in February.”

Arjan Meijer, president and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, “Porter is focused on delivering what we all want – making the air travel experience a pleasure rather than a pain. Along with their exciting levels of service and generosity, Porter’s entire fleet is also without the dreaded middle seat, and will also satisfy the sustainability needs of Porter’s guests. The E195-E2 is the most environmentally-friendly single-aisle aircraft, at 65% quieter and up to 25% cleaner than previous-generation aircraft. It has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip among 120- to 150-seat aircraft, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today.”

In total, Porter has orders with Embraer for up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft; 50 firm commitments and 50 purchase rights. In 2021, Porter ordered 30 Embraer E195-E2 jets, with purchase rights for a further 50 aircraft, worth US$5.82 billion at list price, with all options exercised. A firm order for a further 20 aircraft followed in 2022, valued at US$1.56 billion.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.