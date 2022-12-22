Websites are becoming more complex and full of multimedia content, but users expect instant loading of every page. If the desired content is not downloaded in the first 10-15 seconds, visitors will probably leave such a site without waiting for the situation to change for the better. To cope with this problem, ordinary hosting is not enough. Site owners are forced to optimize the page loading speed, and one way is to use CDN servers.

CDN Global hosting is the main service provided by G-Core Labs. With the help of CDN, not only does the performance of the site increase but also its availability and security. It is because the very structure of the CDN network is such that it evenly distributes the load on different physical servers and, therefore, makes the site insensitive to DDoS attacks.

What is CDN, and how does it work?

CDN is an acronym that stands for Content Delivery Network. Servers (PoP) store cached copies of pages, compressing the static content of each site page: fonts, styles, videos, and images. PoPs are geographically distributed, that is, located in different locations, and can exchange content among themselves. Thanks to this, the speed of transferring content over long distances increases, as do the conversions of a website that works in this way.

Who needs a CDN? Who uses these services?

CDN is a necessary technical prerequisite for the stable operation of large international platforms, such as Netflix or Amazon. They have numerous clients scattered in different parts of the world. At the same time, every visitor is interested in not experiencing delays when downloading content.

At the same time, large medical, legal, and financial services also use CDNs because a high level of data protection, including financial and confidential data, is important for them.

Can CDN replace traditional web hosting?

The main features of CDN are:

Reliable storage of web content and its protection;

Fast transfer of data to users;

Reducing the load on web hosting when traffic increases;

Creating a backup copy of the content if the main servers go down.

That is, CDN is a significant improvement and increase in the reliability of those systems that are already working. However, a content delivery network cannot replace traditional hosting, so web platform owners should take care of this separately.