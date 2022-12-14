Thunder Bay – Weather – Snow will move into Thunder Bay this evening, however the most significant snow is expected to remain south of Thunder Bay. 5 cm of snow may be possible this evening with a lull in snowfall overnight before heavier snow returns Thursday morning.

Strong easterly winds gusting to 60 km/h will also result in blowing snow this evening and Thursday. Hazardous travel conditions due to heavy snow and reduced visibility are expected.

At this time it appears that snowfall totals of 20 to 40 cm will remain south of Thunder Bay, including the Cloud Bay and Kakabeka Falls areas. A winter storm warning is in effect for these areas.

4:40 AM EST Wednesday 14 December 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Periods of snow this evening, with significant snow likely Thursday.

Hazards: Snowfall with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility due to snow and blowing snow.

Timing: This evening and Thursday.

Discussion: