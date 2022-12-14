Kakabeka Falls – Weather – Snow is expected to begin this afternoon. Strong easterly winds gusting to 60 km/h will also result in blowing snow this evening into Thursday afternoon. Snow will ease to light flurries early Friday morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm are expected with the highest amounts falling south of Thunder Bay, including Cloud Bay and Kakabeka Falls. Snowfall amounts for Thunder Bay and areas north of Thunder Bay are likely to be in the 10 to 15 cm range.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

4:19 AM EST Wednesday 14 December 2022

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Significant snowfall beginning this afternoon.

Hazards: Prolonged snowfall with total snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm for areas south of Thunder Bay.

Reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing: Beginning this afternoon and lasting through Thursday into Friday.