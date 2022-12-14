Thunder Bay – Weather – Western Ontario has Winter Weather Advisories and a Winter Storm Warning in Effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is under a Winter Storm Advisory. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries is forecast for this morning and early this afternoon.

Periods of snow and local blowing snow will be beginning this afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High plus 1.

Tonight periods of snow should be ending near midnight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are expected. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 1.

Fort Frances

A Winter Storm Advisory is in effect. Snow and local blowing snow along with a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected.

Winds from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1.

Tonight: Periods of snow with a risk of freezing drizzle. Amount 2 to 4 centimetres likely. Wind east 20 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Periods of snow and a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Amount of 5 centimetres are likely.

Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High zero.

Tonight will see periods of snow with risk of freezing drizzle. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind east 20 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Clearing skies this morning. Winds will be southeast at 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 15 overnight.