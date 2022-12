Sioux Lookout – Weather – Extreme cold for Ontario’s North has moved south. A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wind chill values of minus 35 to minus 40 are expected this morning. Extreme cold conditions may last until Wednesday.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Wind chills will moderate during the day before returning at night.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.