Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It might not look like it this morning, but Environment Canada says that Winter is going to make a fast return this evening that will last at least into Monday.

There are Weather Warnings and Weather Advisories in effect for the eastern regions of Western Ontario.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Upsala – Raith

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Heavy snow and local blowing snow tonight into Monday with 15 to 25 centimetres of the white stuff likely.

Rain will develop this afternoon or evening but should quickly change to snow as temperatures drop. Snow may fall heavily at times tonight into Monday with snowfall rates of a few centimetres per hour will be possible at times.

In addition, northerly winds gusting at speeds of up to 50 km/h will result in areas of poor visibility due to blowing snow.

Travel along Highway 11 and 17 will be hazardous at times tonight into Monday.

Conditions should improve Monday afternoon for areas northwest of Lake Superior and later in the day for areas farther east.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect from early evening to Monday morning.

Rain will develop this afternoon or early evening but should quickly change to snow as temperatures drop. Snow may fall heavily at times tonight with rates of a few centimetres per hour possible at times. Conditions should improve late overnight or Monday morning.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible, especially inland from Lake Superior and over areas of higher terrain.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -5 under mainly sunny skies to start Sunday off in Thunder Bay. There will be increasing cloudiness this morning and then a 60 per cent chance of rain late this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. The high for the day will be 10. The wind chill is at minus 8 this morning.

Tonight will see periods of rain developing before changing to snow which will be at times heavy along with local blowing snow this evening. Snowfall amounts of 10 centimetres are likely. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low -5. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is +1 in Sioux Lookout to get your Sunday started. Skies will become cloudy this morning followed by periods of snow with amounts of up to 5 centimetres expected. Winds will becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High +2.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -10. Wind chill -15 overnight.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

It is -8 in Washaho this morning. Skies are cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds are from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 6. Wind chill mis at -20 this morning and -14 this afternoon.

Tonight will see more clouds with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight will be -14. Wind chill -16 this evening and -24 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is going to become cloudy this morning in Kenora followed by periods of rain or snow changing to snow later this morning then changing to a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries this afternoon. Snowfall amounts of two to four centimetres are likely.

Winds will become north 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. The temperature will be falling to plus 1 this afternoon.

Tonight we expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of -10. Wind chill -15 overnight.

With these weather conditions, you are going to have to make sure that being kind to each other takes top priority. Focus on your social distancing, together let us work and fight hard to knock COVID-19 on its butt.

We can do it because “You’re beautiful”.

Also as a reminder, the Ontario Provincial Police are working to enforce Premier Ford’s Stay-at-Home Order. There are already instances reported on social media of tickets being issued.

Most Ontario Police Services are stating that they are working to:

• Engage (with the individuals)

• Explain (why we are there)

• Educate (on the rules and regulations)

• Enforce (as a last resort)