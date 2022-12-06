Armstrong / Whitesand – Weather – Bundle up. Cold weather I hard on vehicles, people and pets. A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wind chill values of minus 35 to minus 40 are expected this morning. Extreme cold conditions may last until Wednesday.

Wind chills will moderate during the day before returning at night.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wind chill values of minus 35 to minus 40 are expected this morning. Extreme cold conditions may last until Wednesday.

Wind chills will moderate during the day before returning at night.