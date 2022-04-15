Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Most of the weather warnings and alerts have ended. There are none in effect across Western Ontario.

There is a snow squall warning in effect for Wawa and White River.

There are Winter Storm Warnings in the Far North for Sachigo Lake and Wunnummin Lake regions.

Fort Severn and Peawanuck in the Far North are under blowing snow advisories.

Thunder Bay

Mainly cloudy in Thunder Bay this morning with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds are from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 60. High of zero for Good Friday. Wind chill -12 this morning.

UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds are from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low overnight of -8 with the wind chill at -13 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -9 in Fort Frances headed to a Good Friday high of -4. Flurries are in the forecast. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. The wind chill near minus 15.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight we are calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of -8. Wind chill -10 this evening and -15 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -9 in Dryden this morning. Flurries are expected. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for Good Friday is -5. Wind chill near -15.

UV index 2 or low.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -9. Wind chill -12 this evening and -17 overnight.

Fort Severn

A blowing snow advisory is in effect for Fort Severn. Snow and blowing snow with amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are forecast. Winds are from the northeast at 60 km/h gusting to 80. High of -5.

Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see more snow. Local blowing snow this evening will continue with another 2 to 4 centimetres likely. Winds will be from the north at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low -13. Wind chill -15 this evening and -22 overnight.