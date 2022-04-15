Kingfisher Lake – WEATHER – Heavy snow and blowing snow continue today for the far north. Total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 40 centimetres with strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h, leading to widespread blowing snow. There will be near zero visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

The major winter storm continues to track over northern Ontario is bringing heavy snow and blowing snow to the region. Snow is expected to continue this morning before tapering to flurries in the afternoon.