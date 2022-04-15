SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – A strong low pressure system is expected to track over northern Ontario bringing heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snowfall amounts of up to 30 centimetres are possible.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve tonight.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

The major winter storm continues today.

Strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h, are forecast leading to blowing snow.

Blizzard conditions due to heavy and blowing snow.