Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Sunday, April 11, 2021 there are a number of weather alerts and warnings in effect.

As of Sunday morning, the City of Thunder Bay is not under any alerts or warnings, but much of Western Ontario is either under a Special Weather Statement or Weather Warning.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Freezing rain is expected overnight into Monday. Rain or snow is expected heading into this evening before it transitions to freezing rain or ice pellets later in the evening or overnight.

Several hours of freezing rain are then expected overnight and into Monday.

The freezing rain may be mixed with or transition to ice pellets at times. Freezing rain and ice pellets are expected to continue into Monday before changing to rain in the morning or afternoon.

Ice accumulation on some surfaces may range from 4 to 8 mm. This means the potential for power interruptions.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Upsala – Raith

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Significant snowfall in these areas is expected Sunday night through into Monday.

Snow is expected to develop tonight and continue for much of Monday. The snow may be mixed with ice pellets at times. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected by Monday evening with the heaviest snow falling Monday morning.

The snow will then transition to a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing drizzle Monday night.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is +6 in Thunder Bay to start Sunday morning. Skies are cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Periods of rain will be starting near noon. Fog patches will end early this morning. Winds becoming north 20 km/h this afternoon. Expect a daytime high of +10 with a UV index of 3 or moderate.

Tonight, periods of rain will change to periods of drizzle or rain overnight. Winds will be from northeast at 20 km/h. Low +5.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is cloudy with a 60 percent chance of drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Periods of rain are forecast to begin this afternoon. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h. High +3.

Tonight periods of rain changing to periods of snow mixed with ice pellets near midnight and then to freezing rain mixed with ice pellets after midnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 centimetres. Winds northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus -1.

Sandy Lake Weather

It is -3 to start Sunday in Sandy Lake. Skies are cloudy. There is a 40 percent chance of snow flurries this morning. There is also a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Winds are northeast 20 km/h. High for Sunday will be zero. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight the weather service is calling for cloudy. Snow will be beginning near midnight. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -9. Wind chill -7 this evening and -18 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is cloudy this morning in Kenora with a 30 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will be from northeast at 20 km/h. High for Sunday will be +5. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies continue. Periods of rain will start early this evening then changing to periods of snow mixed with ice pellets near midnight. Snow and ice pellet amount 5 centimetres. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight -2. Wind chill -7 overnight.