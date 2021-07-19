Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are weather alerts and warnings out across the region.

The City of Thunder Bay is under a heat warning again today. This morning there are thunderstorm warnings in effect for Ear Falls, Sioux Lookout, Dryden and Vermilion Bay.

The hot spot in Ontario is Kenora this morning.

There are also air quality alerts for most of the region due to smoke from wildfires.

There are over 100 wildfires burning across the region. For the latest update on the wildfire conditions, click here.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 15 in Thunder Bay to start the week this Monday morning. Skies will start the day clear, but there will be increasing cloudiness near noon followed by a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High for the day will be 31 but the Humidex will make it feel like 36. The UV will be index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. There will be local smoke this evening and after midnight. Winds becoming north 20 km/h before morning. Low overnight of 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

Sioux Lookout is under a thunderstorm warning this morning. The forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies today with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Local smoke will continue to impact the region. There is an air quality alert in effect. Winds will becoming north 30 km/h late this afternoon. High for the day will be 26 with the Humidex at 31. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see overcast skies. Local smoke this evening will continue to impact air quality. Winds will be northeast 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 10.

Sachigo Lake Weather

A cooler Monday is in store for Sachigo Lake. It is 8 this morning on the way to a high of 19. Skies will be clearing today. Winds will be northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 9.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

There is a thunderstorm warning this morning for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. As well there is a heat warning in effect.

The weather service is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Hazy skies due to local forest fire smoke will impact air quality. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming north 20 early this afternoon. High for the day will be 28. Humidex values will make that feel like 35. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies becoming fully overcast this evening. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 13.