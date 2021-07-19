Dryden – Weather – There is a severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Dryden and Vermilion Bay.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

At 6:13 a.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Multiple clusters of thunderstorms are tracking southeast across Lac Seul. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts, nickel size hail, and heavy downpours