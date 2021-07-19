EAR FALLS – Weather – There is a severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Rea

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

At 6:13 a.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Multiple clusters of thunderstorms are tracking southeast across Lac Seul. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts, nickel size hail, and heavy downpours

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.