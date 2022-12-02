DRYDEN – News – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North West Region are investigating a suspicious death in the City of Dryden.

On December 1, 2022, members of the OPP responded to a report of a deceased female at a residence on Government Street.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted later this week at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to confirm the cause of death.

Local residents can expect to see an increased OPP presence in the area.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area within the last week.

The investigation, by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit is being conducted under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with any information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.