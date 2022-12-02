OTTAWA – The respiratory viruses season has started earlier and more suddenly than usual. There has also been a steep increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu in addition to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Some respiratory viruses can cause serious complications, especially among:

Children under 5 years of age.

Older adults.

Those with medical conditions.

Having several layers of protection is the most effective way to reduce the risk of spread during the respiratory viruses season. These layers include:

Staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.

Getting your annual flu shot.

Staying home if sick.

Properly wearing a well-constructed, well-fitting mask or respirator.

Washing your hands frequently.

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the bend of your arm.

Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces and objects frequently.

When we reduce the spread of these viruses, we :

Protect our most vulnerable.

Help decrease pressure on an already strained healthcare system.

For more tips on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by following individual public health measures, visit:

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/prevention-risks.html