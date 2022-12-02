OTTAWA – The respiratory viruses season has started earlier and more suddenly than usual. There has also been a steep increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu in addition to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
Some respiratory viruses can cause serious complications, especially among:
|
Having several layers of protection is the most effective way to reduce the risk of spread during the respiratory viruses season. These layers include:
|
When we reduce the spread of these viruses, we :
|
For more tips on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by following individual public health measures, visit:
https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/prevention-risks.html