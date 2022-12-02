Reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the winter

COVID-19 Update

OTTAWA – The respiratory viruses season has started earlier and more suddenly than usual. There has also been a steep increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu in addition to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Some respiratory viruses can cause serious complications, especially among:

  • Children under 5 years of age.
  • Older adults.
  • Those with medical conditions.

Having several layers of protection is the most effective way to reduce the risk of spread during the respiratory viruses season. These layers include:

  • Staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.
  • Getting your annual flu shot.
  • Staying home if sick.
  • Properly wearing a well-constructed, well-fitting mask or respirator.
  • Washing your hands frequently.
  • Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the bend of your arm.
  • Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces and objects frequently.

When we reduce the spread of these viruses, we :

  • Protect our most vulnerable.
  • Help decrease pressure on an already strained healthcare system.

For more tips on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by following individual public health measures, visit:

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/prevention-risks.html

 

