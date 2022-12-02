THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay AAA Kings are off to the provincial capital once again for their fourth weekend of Greater Toronto Hockey League competition.

Each of the four Thunder Bay teams have as many games on the docket, including one each Friday and Sunday as well as a pair of match-ups Saturday.

Game 1 for the under-13 Kings is Friday night as they take on the Mississauga Senators at 8:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the U15s will meet the Don Mills Flyers at 8:55 p.m. and the U18 squad goes up against the North York Rangers in a 9:10 p.m. start.

As for Thunder Bay’s U16s, they’ll face off against the Mississauga Rebels at 9:25 p.m.

The U16s were to have competed in the Silver Stick tournament in Whitby, Ont., last week, however their flight to Toronto was cancelled due to heavy fog that blanketed much of southern Ontario and were this unable to take part.

KINGS GTHL WEEKEND SCHEDULE



Friday, December 2

TEAM/OPPONENT/GAME TIME/ARENA

U13: vs. Mississauga Senators 8:10 p.m. (Westwood 2)

U15: vs. Don Mills Flyers 8:55 p.m. (Westwood 3)

U18: vs. North York Rangers 9:10 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U16: vs. Mississauga Rebels 9:25 p.m. (Westwood 2)

Saturday, December 3

TEAM/OPPONENT/GAME TIME/ARENA

U15: vs. Mississauga Rebels 12:10 p.m. (Chesswood 2)

U16: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 1:15 p.m. (Etobicoke Ice Sports 1)

U13: vs. Vaughan Kings 1:25 p.m. (Westwood 2)

U18: vs. Toronto Marlboros 2:40 p.m. (Westwood 2)

U16: vs. Markham Majors 5:15 p.m. (Etobicoke Ice Sports 2)

U15: vs. Toronto Marlboros 6:10 p.m. (Chesswood 2)

U13: vs. North York Rangers 6:25 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond 2)

U18: vs. Toronto Titans 7:40 p.m. (Westwood 5)

Sunday, December 4

TEAM/OPPONENT/GAME TIME/ARENA

U15: vs. Reps Hockey Club 1 p.m. (Etobicoke Ice Sports 2)

U18: vs. Mississauga Senators 1:25 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U13: vs. Reps Hockey Club 1:30 p.m. (Etobicoke Ice Sports 1)

U16: vs. Don Mills Flyers 1:40 p.m. (Westwood 2)

KINGS GTHL RECORD (As of Dec. 1)

U-18: 5-5-2

U-16: 3-8-1

U-15: 2-8-1

U-13: 2-10-0

GTHL SCOREBOARD LINK



UPCOMING KINGS’ GTHL WEEKENDS

Dec. 16-18

Jan. 6-8