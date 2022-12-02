THUNDER BAY – Living – It is a welcome part of Winter in Thunder Bay.

The ice rink at Prince Arthur’s Landing will officially open on Friday, Dec. 2, operating Monday through Wednesday from 12 pm to 8 pm and Thursday to Sunday from 12 pm to 9 pm. Residents and visitors of all ages and abilities are welcome to enjoy skating at the waterfront throughout the winter months.

“Facility Attendants are now on duty and are looking forward to welcoming the public back this winter season,” said Catherine Wilson, Community & Event Development Coordinator.

Users are encouraged to come prepared and dress accordingly. Additional benches will be placed around the skate pad, and a portable washroom will be available. The outdoor fireplace is available for a cozy warming station, as well as outdoor lighting and music to enhance the user experience.

For more information regarding outdoor rinks throughout the city visit: www.thunderbay.ca/outdoorrinks.