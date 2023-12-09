Mixed Weather Conditions and Clearing Skies Ahead

Thunder Bay: Thunder Bay residents will experience mixed weather conditions today with drizzle and snow, followed by clearer skies in the coming days.

The skating rink at Marina Park has been closed due to the mild unseasonable weather. With cooler temperatures on the way it is hoped that the rink will re-open very soon.

Here’s what to expect:

Current Conditions:

Morning Weather: The morning presents cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of drizzle or snow, along with fog patches that will dissipate.

Afternoon Snow: Later in the afternoon, periods of light snow are expected.

Winds: The wind will shift to the northwest, reaching 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

Temperature: Expect a steady temperature near plus 2°C throughout the day.

Tonight:

Tonight, the periods of light snow will end after midnight, leaving cloudy conditions.

Winds will be stronger, blowing from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50.

Overnight temperatures will drop to minus 6°C, with a wind chill near minus 12°C.

Sunday, December 10:

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 6°C.

Sunday night will feature cloudy periods, with temperatures falling to minus 13°C.

Monday, December 11:

Monday’s weather is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of minus 6°C.

Travel Advisory: The day will bring mixed weather conditions, so travelers are advised to exercise caution on the roads. Ensure your vehicle is prepared for changing weather and road conditions.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that fog patches can drastically reduce visibility on the road? Fog is composed of tiny water droplets suspended in the air. When it occurs near the ground, it can obscure objects and make driving dangerous. Always reduce your speed and use fog lights when driving in foggy conditions.