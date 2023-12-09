Fog Lingers, Light Snowfall, and Freezing Drizzle Risk

Fort Frances: A Fog Advisory continues to be in effect for Fort Frances, as foggy conditions persist, accompanied by light snowfall and a risk of freezing drizzle. Residents and travelers are advised to exercise caution under these conditions.

Current Conditions:

Light Snow: Expect periods of light snow, which will diminish in the afternoon.

Freezing Drizzle: There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the early morning hours.

Snow Accumulation: Approximately 2 cm of snow accumulation is anticipated.

Winds: A north wind will blow at 30 km/h, gusting to 50.

Temperatures: Temperatures will remain steady near minus 3°C.

Wind Chill: Wind chill factors will make it feel like minus 7°C in the morning and minus 12°C in the afternoon.

Tonight and Beyond:

Saturday night will bring cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of flurries.

Northwest winds will continue at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, but will become light after midnight.

Overnight temperatures will drop to minus 9°C.

Wind chill factors will make it feel like minus 14°C.

Sunday, December 10:

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 7°C.

Sunday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dipping to minus 13°C.

Monday, December 11:

Monday is expected to remain cloudy with a high of minus 7°C.

Travel Caution: Given the persistent fog, light snowfall, and the risk of freezing drizzle, residents and travelers are urged to exercise caution. Prepare for winter travel conditions and ensure your vehicles are equipped for such conditions.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that freezing drizzle can create treacherous road conditions? When freezing drizzle makes contact with roads, it forms a thin layer of ice, increasing the risk of accidents and challenging driving conditions.