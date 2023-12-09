Foggy Conditions Continue as of 3:45am CST

Vermilion Bay and Dryden: A Fog Advisory remains in effect for Vermilion Bay and Dryden, warning residents of ongoing foggy conditions. As the region experiences reduced visibility and a risk of freezing drizzle, travelers are urged to exercise caution.

Current Conditions:

Light Snow: Periods of light snowfall are expected, with these conditions tapering off in the afternoon.

Periods of light snowfall are expected, with these conditions tapering off in the afternoon. Freezing Drizzle: There is a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Snow Accumulation: Approximately 2 cm of snow accumulation is anticipated.

Approximately 2 cm of snow accumulation is anticipated. Winds: The north wind will blow at 30 km/h, gusting to 50.

The north wind will blow at 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Temperatures: Expect temperatures to fall to minus 5°C in the afternoon.

Expect temperatures to fall to minus 5°C in the afternoon. Wind Chill: Wind chill factors will make it feel like minus 7°C in the morning and minus 12°C in the afternoon.

Tonight and Beyond:

Cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of flurries are expected for Saturday night.

Northwest winds will blow at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, becoming light after midnight.

Overnight temperatures will drop to minus 10°C.

Wind chill factors will make it feel like minus 16°C.

Sunday, December 10:

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 8°C.

Sunday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dipping to minus 13°C.

Monday, December 11:

Monday will remain cloudy with a high of minus 8°C.

Travel Caution: Residents and travelers are urged to exercise caution due to reduced visibility and potential freezing drizzle. Be prepared for winter travel conditions and ensure vehicles are equipped for winter driving.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that freezing drizzle is a form of precipitation that falls as liquid droplets but freezes upon contact with surfaces that have temperatures below freezing? It can create hazardous road conditions, as it forms a thin layer of ice on roads and other surfaces.